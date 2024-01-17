PEABODY, Mass. (WWLP) – A Massachusetts man claimed his $4 million winning scratch ticket on Tuesday with his dog.

According to the Massachusetts Lottery website, Paul Riley of Peabody claimed a $4 million prize (before taxes) in the Lottery’s “100X Cash” instant ticket game on January 16th. He is the second $4 million prize winner.

Paul Riley and his dog Raven (Courtesy: Massachusetts State Lottery)

Paul chose the cash option and received a one-time payment of $2,600,000 (before taxes). His dog Raven joined him in claiming the prize and as an animal lover, he plans to use some of the winnings to donate to the Animal Rescue League. He also plans to buy his wife a new car.

He bought his ticket at Summit Variety in Peabody. The store will get a $40,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The “100X Cash” is a $10 scratch ticket that went on sale in June 2023 and there is one $4 million prize and six $1 million prizes remaining up for grabs.