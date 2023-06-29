DUDLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – A 9-year-old boy from Charlton writes a letter to his School Committee to help keep teachers and staff.
On the last day of school, 9-year-old Jasper Aube, a student at Heritage Elementary in Charlton, was upset after he learned that some of the teachers and staff would not be returning the following year. Jasper discussed this with his father, Anthony Aube, and decided it was best to write down what he was feeling in the form of a letter.
Jasper’s father, Anthony Aube told 22News that he promised Jasper that he would help him in his quest to disseminate his letter to “all the people in charge.”
The Dudley-Charlton Regional School District is compromised of seven schools. A “Level Funded Budget Plan” was released in May for the 2024 Fiscal Year with an increase of $3,663,183 in costs which include transportation, specialized instruction, employee benefits, and increases in utilities.
As a result, the budget plan states “substantial reductions are required as fixed costs must be absorbed in the operating budget to balance the budget.”
During a School Committee meeting held Wednesday night, Jasper read the letter he wrote explaining why he thinks the district should not reduce teachers and staff at his school.
“My name is Jasper Aube. Thursday morning I came down stairs for breakfast and I saw my dad. I was carrying my piggy bank under my arm and asked him, “Dad, do I have enough money in my piggy bank to keep the teachers and staff at my school?” My dad said, “I wish you did, why do you ask?” I gave him a bunch of reasons and told him I wished I could tell the people in charge what I thought. Here is my list:
1) I feel like it is unfair that people are losing their jobs. I feel like kids like me need more
education.
2) The teachers and staff are so kind and caring.
3) The teachers and staff help the students so so much.
4) To do good in school students need as much help as they can get.
5) I love the extreme build challenges that Mrs. Lemansky does in the library.
6) Teachers like Mrs. Lemansky make reading and a whole bunch of other things lots of fun.
7) The book fair at the library has so many exciting books it’s hard to pick which one to get.
8) The After the Bell program is amazing and we learn a lot.
9) Mrs. Dumas is a big part of making the After the Bell programs and I love all the classes.
10) I want us to figure out a solution so we can keep the teachers and staff that help us learn!
Thank you for letting me tell you how I feel.”Jasper Aube