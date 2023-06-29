DUDLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – A 9-year-old boy from Charlton writes a letter to his School Committee to help keep teachers and staff.

On the last day of school, 9-year-old Jasper Aube, a student at Heritage Elementary in Charlton, was upset after he learned that some of the teachers and staff would not be returning the following year. Jasper discussed this with his father, Anthony Aube, and decided it was best to write down what he was feeling in the form of a letter.

Jasper’s father, Anthony Aube told 22News that he promised Jasper that he would help him in his quest to disseminate his letter to “all the people in charge.”

The Dudley-Charlton Regional School District is compromised of seven schools. A “Level Funded Budget Plan” was released in May for the 2024 Fiscal Year with an increase of $3,663,183 in costs which include transportation, specialized instruction, employee benefits, and increases in utilities.

As a result, the budget plan states “substantial reductions are required as fixed costs must be absorbed in the operating budget to balance the budget.”

During a School Committee meeting held Wednesday night, Jasper read the letter he wrote explaining why he thinks the district should not reduce teachers and staff at his school.