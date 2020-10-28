Massachusetts added to Connecticut’s COVID-19 travel advisory

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts has been added to Connecticut’s COVID-19 travel advisory for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

Massachusetts residents traveling into Connecticut are now encouraged to fill out a travel form and quarantine for 14 days. If they don’t, they could face a potential $1,000 fine.

Connecticut’s travel ban affects any state with a positive case rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents.

The 14-day mandatory quarantine does not apply to anyone who will remain in Connecticut for less than 24 hours. Essential workers traveling to Connecticut are exempt from quarantine requirements, but must still fill out a travel form which you can find on their website.

According to Connecticut’s state website, the requirement to self-quarantine and complete the Travel Health Form is applicable to any traveler who has spent 24 hours or longer in an affected state or an affected country within 14 days prior to arriving in Connecticut but does not include an individual remaining in Connecticut for less than 24 hours. These requirements are also applicable to Connecticut residents who are returning from a visit to an affected state or an affected country.

If you are traveling to Connecticut and plan to stay in a hotel or bed and breakfast you may quarantine there. Residents can also skip the mandatory quarantine period if they can present a negative COVID-19 test from 72 hours prior to arriving in Connecticut.