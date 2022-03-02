SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– The most recent data from the U. S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows that Massachusetts gained 11,600 manufacturing jobs in 2021.

According to the report, companies across the country are investing in manufacturing. Intel is planning to spend $20-million for a semiconductor manufacturing facility to reduce the country’s dependence on China and other countries for the electronic chips that go into thousands of consumer items, including motor vehicles. Auto makers are working to expand the production of electric cars, and Boeing and GE Aviation are planning to build advanced freighters.

Historically, manufacturing jobs have provided secure and high paying opportunities for people without a college degree. Many high schools and colleges are now offering advanced manufacturing classes in an effort to fill the need for skilled employees in this growing sector.

Back in April of 2021 Governor Baker announced $2.1 million in new funding to ten vocational technical high schools as part of the state’s Career Technical Initiative, to support additional training programs for students and adults in the construction, trades and manufacturing spaces across 23 different career pathways.