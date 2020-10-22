Massachusetts AG weighs in on Purdue Pharma’s expected guilty plea

(WWLP) – Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey is weighing in on Purdue Pharma’s expected guilty plea on three charges, saying the DOJ failed in its settlement deal with the company that makes OxyContin.

In a statement, AG Healey said, “The Department of Justice failed. Justice in this case requires exposing the truth and holding the perpetrators accountable, not rushing a settlement to beat an election. I am not done with Purdue and the Sacklers, and I will never sell out the families who have been calling for justice for so long.”

Under the deal, the maker of the painkiller will plead guilty to federal criminal charges for its role in the nation’s opioid crisis, which has killed about 450,000 people since 1999.

The federal government says Purdue Pharma will plead guilty to three criminal counts, for conspiring to defraud the federal government, and for paying kickbacks to doctors to prescribe its powerful painkiller oxycontin.

The drug, experts say, played a key role in launching the nation’s opioid crisis, which has killed nearly a half-a-million people over the past two decades.