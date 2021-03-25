Massachusetts aims to use federal funding to support summer school programs

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker is pushing districts to explore all summer learning strategies so kids don’t fall back on their education.

After a pandemic-driven school year, the state is aiming to use more federal funds to support summer school programs.

In a radio interview this week, Governor Baker said increasing funding for summer learning is “almost like a must do” for this year.

He said they have the money available to make it possible for districts to do far more than they normally do with summer programming, and he promised the state will use available resources for this purpose.

Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse echoed Governor Baker’s message of expanding summer learning in local communities.

Mayor Morse told 22News, “Young people are most vulnerable in particular, and Holyoke schools need to have access for summer programming. Summer learning loss was a phenomenon before the pandemic, and learning loss has existed in general, but our young people are resilient and will get through this.”

The end of the school year is still a couple months away, but they’re already planning for the summer in Holyoke.

Registration for Holyoke summer learning begins next Monday, March 29th. The district is asking parents to register students by Friday, June 4th.

Holyoke students will be provided with breakfast, lunch, and transportation. However, summer programming for high school students is still to be determined.