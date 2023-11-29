CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A new analysis says Massachusetts is one of the top states that spends the most money online shopping for Christmas this year.

The study was conducted by financial publisher The Lazy Trader, which gathered data from search terms on Google over the last four years to determine the states that are most likely to shop online for gifts in December.

The top five states are all on the East Coast, with New Jersey in first with the most searched gift-related keywords, ‘Christmas gift ideas’ is the most Googled in the state. Massachusetts comes in second, searching for ‘Christmas gift ideas’ and ‘Christmas stockings’. New York ranks number three followed by Connecticut and Virginia.

Robert Colville from The Lazy Trader commented on the study: “On average, Americans expect to spend $1,000 during the festive season, with 71% accounting for gift purchases, proving that Christmas is indeed the season for giving. This research highlights the states expected to spend the most during the festive season; New Jersey takes the crown with the highest average monthly search volume over the last four years in December.”

“Additionally, it is interesting to discover that the top five states most likely to overspend online are situated on the East Coast. This suggests that these states, which are known to experience quintessentially “white winter” weather, are more eager to spend money shopping online, possibly to avoid the snow and frost.”

Top 10 states likely to spend the most money online this Christmas:

New Jersey Massachusetts New York Connecticut Virginia Texas Illinois Pennsylvania Maryland Georgia