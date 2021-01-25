Massachusetts among states with low COVID-19 vaccination rates

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts continues to be on the low end when it comes to vaccine distribution.



Massachusetts COVID-19 numbers have slightly decreased and that’s not only the case in the state but also across the country. Doctors are crediting the decrease to the vaccine distribution and mask-wearing, however, only about 3 percent of the Massachusetts population have been vaccinated which is lower compared to other states around us.

That’s why health experts continue to stress the importance of following CDC guidelines.



“Those are things that will help get us through the next few months. The vaccine is our pathway to get us through this pandemic. The good news is that the available vaccines both from Pfizer and Moderna have shown effectiveness against the variant in the United Kingdom,” said a health expert.



Massachusetts hospitalizations are down 10 percent since early January, while the average positivity test rate is down 33 percent.

But, the CDC still warns the new coronavirus variant could be dominant in the U.S by March.