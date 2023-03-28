COHASSET, Mass. (WWLP) – Governor Maura Healey has ordered U.S. and Massachusetts flags to be lowered to half-staff Tuesday.

This order is in honor of Chief Special Warfare Operator Michael T. Ernst of Cohasset who died during free-fall parachute training at an airfield in Marana, Arizona, just outside Tucson while training with his fellow SEALs on February 19th.

Chief Special Warfare Operator Michael Ernst leaves behind his wife and two children, ages 2 and 5. He will be laid to rest at the Arlington National Cemetery on Tuesday.

The flags will remain lowered to half-staff through Friday, March 31st in honor of the victims of the tragedy in Nashville, Tennessee.