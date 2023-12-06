BOSTON (WWLP) – A homeless puppy is looking for a new home after a wooden skewer was removed from his stomach.

According to the MSPCA-Angell, 9-month-old Bob arrived at the veterinarian non-profit organization in November after he was surrendered by his owner to Boston Animal Control, but something was not right.

“Bob’s previous owner mentioned that he had some kind of protrusion on his flank, but we couldn’t find anything when he first came to us,” said MSPCA-Angell Director of Adoption Centers and Programs, Mike Keiley. “After a couple weeks, it became clear Bob was in pain, but we weren’t sure why, so we brought him to Angell for imaging.”

The radiology team found what was causing Bob’s pain, a wooded skewer that’s commonly used in food preparation.

“It seems that Bob ate the skewer and it pierced his stomach—something that is usually immediately clear and requires urgent care,” Keiley explained. “But there are rare instances like this one where something small and sharp pierces the stomach wall, but the stomach wall then heals on its own, making the problem much harder to detect.”

“We don’t know when Bob ate the skewer, it could have been months ago,” he added. “But, we’re lucky we caught it when we did and had access to the technology and skilled doctors needed to save this homeless puppy.”

After the skewer was removed from his stomach, Bob has recovered and is now looking for his forever family. Interested adopters can submit an adoption inquiry on their website or visit open-house hours at the Boston Adoption Center, Tuesday through Sunday, noon to 3 p.m. He is not eligible for the Home for the Holidays adoptathon.

“The holidays are a hectic time for many,” expounded Keiley. “It’s not uncommon that our pets will get ahold of something they shouldn’t when we aren’t looking and, in many cases, including Bob’s, it can be really dangerous.”

“This is also the time of year we need all the support that we can get to help animals like Bob,” added Keiley. “To those who aren’t in a position to adopt or foster, we hope you consider donating to help ensure that we can be there for the next Bob and hundreds of other animals in need.”