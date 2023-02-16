SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Chocolate Lab from Arizona is scheduled to have surgery at MSPCA-Angell in Boston after a breeder was unable to care for the medical needs.

According to MSPCA-Angell, a puppy was surrendered to a private veterinary practice in Arizona by a breeder who was unable to handle the pup’s medical needs. Valentina, a 12-week-old puppy, was sick and could not keep food down. The Arizona veterinarian, Dr. Meghan Barnes, diagnosed a suspected vascular ring anomaly. It is an uncommon disorder that results in entrapment and constriction of the esophagus.

The Arizona clinic did not have the funds to provide surgery or the level of care needed to help and would the puppy would be euthanized. Dr. Barnes contacted her former classmate Dr. Katie Heidgerd and the MSPCA-Angell for help.

Valentina arrived at Angell Animal Medical Center in Boston on February 9th and is scheduled to undergo advanced diagnostic testing to confirm her condition before corrective surgery on Friday.

Follow MSPCA on social media for updates on Valentina’s recovery.

“As one of just a few organizations in the country that’s capable of handling diagnosis, surgery, post-op recovery, and adoption, we’re in a really unique position when it comes to helping animals like Valentina,” explained Mike Keiley, MSPCA-Angell director of adoption centers and programs. “We immediately knew we were going to do everything we could to get her here and get her the help she needed, whatever it took.”

“It was quite a journey for such a young puppy, but Valentina is unstoppable,” Keiley added. “She’s been friendly, sweet, and wiggly since she arrived. She won’t let anything get her down.”

“Valentina’s condition is not common, but it is treatable,” explained Keiley. “We expect her to live a full, happy, and healthy life following surgery, which would not have been possible if she hadn’t been brought to Angell.”