BOSTON (WWLP) – Animal shelters in Massachusetts are reaching “crisis” levels, according to the MSPCA, due to the growing number of animals that need homes.

Some of the issues they’ve identified include people not being able to bring pets with them when they move, as well as owners of lost animals not coming to claim them.

According to Shelter Animals Count, the number of cats and dogs euthanized in shelters in the state in 2023 increased by 5 percent when compared to 2022 and 18 percent when compared to 2021.

MSPCA took in more than 5,000 from other states last year to help alleviate overcrowding, but the need is greater than the capacity available. They are trying to move as many animals as possible by offering free and reduced adoption fees.