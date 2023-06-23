CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A variety animals live in Massachusetts which are native to the state and occur naturally. However, there are some species considered endangered or threatened, resulting from habitat destruction, climate change, and human activities.

According to AZ Animals, these are the animals that are at risk of extinction in Massachusetts.

1. Bats: A fungal disease called white-nose syndrome poses a threat to several species of nocturnal bats, including the little brown bat, Indiana bat, eastern small-footed bat, northern long-eared bat, and tricolored bat. Their hibernation cycle is disrupted by this disease, resulting in premature death. A hibernating bat colony can be decimated by more than 90% as a result.

2. Whales: While whales are no longer hunted for their blubber, they remain endangered species such as the blue, sei, fin, humpback, and sperm whales. The number of animals has increased dramatically since their low point, but marine pollution, net entanglements, and accidents with boats appear to be causing their persistence.

3. Saltmarsh Sparrow: New World sparrows are endangered due to habitat loss along the Atlantic coast. World-wide, salt marshes are among the most endangered habitats.

Roseate Tern: During the winter, this medium-sized seabird migrates towards the equator for breeding, sporting a pink breast and strange black “cap” on its head. It can also be found in Europe, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It is believed that they are one of the rarest species of birds in some parts of their range.

Sea Turtles: There is a high risk of extinction for the leatherback sea turtle, loggerhead turtle, Atlantic hawksbill turtle, green turtle, and Kemp’s ridley sea turtle. There are a number of factors contributing to their rapid decline, including poaching, marine pollution, net entanglements, and environmental degradation.

Northern Diamondback Terrapin: This species is found along the Atlantic coast of the United States, in coastal saltwater marshes with diamond-shaped patterns on their carapaces. The loss of natural habitat and hunting have all contributed to the decrease in population numbers.

Bog Turtle: The semi-aquatic bog turtle measures less than a few inches in length and is distinguished by its domed carapace and yellow or red spots on the neck. Due to habitat degradation, it is considered a critically endangered species.

Timber Rattlesnake: This is a rare animal in Massachusetts that is both dangerous and rare. Despite their widespread distribution across most of the eastern United States, these predators are starting to decline in many parts of their native range, especially in the northeast.

Atlantic Sturgeon: During the breeding season, the Atlantic sturgeon travels upstream after spending most of its time in the ocean. As a result of overfishing and pollution of the water, it is endangered.

Butterflies and Moths: Massachusetts is home to several endangered species including the Persius duskywing, Buchholz’ gray, twilight moth, precious underwing moth, phyllira tiger moth, among others. A number of factors contribute to their decline, including habitat loss and pesticide use.

There are a number of these animals protected under the Massachusetts Endangered Species Act. In spite of the fact that 173 species of animals and 259 species of plants are protected by the act, Massachusetts is at risk of losing these species.