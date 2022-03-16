CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The state is alerting renters and landlords that the Massachusetts housing payment assistance programs that are funded by federal emergency rental assistance will stop accepting new applications on April 15.

The decision is based on the remaining balance of available federal funding. Federally funded programs include the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP), the Subsidized Housing Emergency Rental Assistance (SHERA) program, and the ERAP-Enhanced HomeBASE program.

After April 15, households will still be able to apply for state-funded programs like Residential Assistance for Families in Transition (RAFT). The state program may provide up to $7,000 for rent and other housing costs, including moving expenses.