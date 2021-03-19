Massachusetts approaching fourth phase of reopening plan, venues to reopen

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – In just a matter of days, Massachusetts will be moving forward into the fourth and final stage of the state’s reopening plan. Wedding venues are one of the many entities that can now re-open.

On Easter weekend, The Log Cabin in Holyoke will host its first wedding of the year. Weddings will look a lot different this year than in years past, but many are looking forward to much-needed celebrations.

Your wedding day is one of the most memorable days of your life. But for many, this momentous occasion was put on hold because of a pandemic everyone will want to forget. Starting Monday, venues such as The Log Cabin Holyoke will allow events with 100 people indoors and 150 people outdoors.

Lynn Kennedy, director of sales and marketing at The Log Cabin, said, “It means back to business, that’s what it means for us. Masks will have to be worn by the guests still. We will be keeping people when we can 6 feet apart from each other. Tables will be six feet apart and we can’t have more than six people at a table.”

Social distancing while sitting and eating is something we’ve been doing for quite some time, but a dance floor? That’s something we haven’t seen since the beginning of the pandemic.

22News spoke to the staff at The Log Cabin who told us what rules people will have to follow if they want to get their groove on.

According to Governor Charlie Baker, dancing will be allowed, but with a twist. Although dancing is allowed at private parties, dancing is still not allowed at bars and clubs.