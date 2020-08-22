Massachusetts approved for extra $300 in weekly unemployment benefits

WASHINGTON (WWLP) – Massachusetts residents who are still without a job due to the COVID-19 pandemic will receive additional financial assistance from the state, on top of their regular unemployment benefit, according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

FEMA announced late Friday night that it approved Massachusetts for a grant under the Lost Wages Assistance program, which will provide an additional $300 for those out of work because of the pandemic.

The initial unemployment aid proposed was $400 after the weekly $600 aid ended.

FEMA will work with Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker to implement a system to make this funding available to Massachusetts residents. Federal Emergency Management Agency

On August 8, President Trump made $44 billion from FEMA’s Disaster Relief Fund available to provide financial assistance to Americans who have lost their source of income due to the deadly pandemic.

Massachusetts agreed to administer the lost wages program on Friday for its residents affected.

FEMA says it looks forward to working with the governors of other states who have agreed to the lost wages program to financially assist their unemployed residents. Here is a list of states that have been approved for the lost wages assistance.