Massachusetts Attorney General announces $1.5 million in grants to promote racial equity in opioid use treatment programs

FILE – In this Jan. 22, 2015, file photo, Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey speaks with members of the media after testifying before the Massachusetts Gaming Commission in Boston. Healey is filing a brief with the U.S. Supreme Court arguing the Constitution prohibits discrimination against same-sex marriage. Healey has encouraged the testimony of same-sex couples […]

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey announced that $1.5 million has been awarded to 16 organizations across the state as part of her new grant program to promote equity in treatment programs and recovery services for opioid use disorder in Massachusetts.

The Promoting Cultural Humility in Opioid Use Disorder Treatment grant program supports treatment and recovery programs committed to standards that serve Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) in Massachusetts.

“The opioid epidemic is far from over, and the COVID-19 crisis has only exacerbated barriers to care that have systemically and disproportionately harmed communities of color for far too long,” said AG Healey.

The grants were awarded to treatment programs that practice cultural humility by centering patients’ unique needs and experiences and demonstrate an understanding of providers’ biases and the barriers to care for diverse patients.

Grant funds were awarded to the following organizations:

MA Organization for Addiction Recovery

Home Base Program

Boston Health Care for the Homeless Program

Victory Programs (Suffolk, Essex, and Norfolk Counties)

Boston Medical Center

Massachusetts General Hospital

City of Somerville

Lynn Community Health Center

Jewish Family & Children’s Service (Essex, Middlesex, and Suffolk Counties)

Charles River Community Health Center (Allston-Brighton, Waltham, Framingham/MetroWest)

Steppingstone Incorporated (New Bedford and Surrounding Communities)

Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe (Primarily Barnstable and Plymouth Counties)

River to Recovery (Fall River and Surrounding Communities)

Opening the Word Peer Recovery Center (Webster, Dudley, Oxford, Douglas, and Southbridge)

Gándara Mental Health Center (Springfield/Holyoke)

Franklin County Sheriff’s Department/Opioid Task Force (Franklin County/North Quabbin Region)

“This grant award will provide the Opioid Task Force with the resources it needs to fulfill a vision that the late Chief Justice of the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court Ralph D. Gants had for the Commonwealth. He advocated tirelessly for justice for all; this includes health equity. These funds will ensure that everyone has access to life-saving opioid treatment and recovery services, especially for people of color,” said Register John F. Merrigan.

This grant program is funded by a settlement that the AG’s Office reached with Injured Workers Pharmacy for unlawful and dangerous prescription drug dispensing practices.