Massachusetts Attorney General: No place for U.S. military on our streets

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Attorney General on Monday said she was disturbed after President Donald Trump threatened to deploy the U.S. military against protestors in cities across the country during a news conference.

In a statement, AG Maura Healey said at a time when empathy and unity is needed, the president’s rhetoric will only serve to divide people and inflame tensions.

The state attorney general made it clear that there is no place for the United States military in “our streets.”

You can read the AG’s full statement below: