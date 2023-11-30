BOSTON (WWLP) – The Attorney General’s office has proposed new regulations that would prohibit hidden “junk fees” that companies use to deceptively display a lower advertised price.

The proposal would require businesses to clearly display the total price of a product to consumers and provide clearly any additional fees that are optional or required. Companies would also be required to simplify the process for canceling trial offers or recurring charges.

The term “junk fees” is defined as hidden or surprise fees connected to an advertised price of a product or service. These fees are often not disclosed to the consumer until the very end of a purchase. Attorney General Andrea Campbell believes this practice is unfair and deceptive.

“Millions of Massachusetts consumers are being harmed daily by businesses that charge hidden or surprise fees for profit,” said AG Campbell. “By prohibiting junk fees and requiring transparency, these proposed regulations will not only ensure that consumers know what they are actually paying for when buying a good or service but also level the playing field and market for those honest businesses that clearly disclose their pricing upfront.”

Many consumers are sometimes entered into automatically renewing subscriptions or trial offers but the process of canceling those services is difficult. The proposal from the Attorney General’s office would consider these types of practices as unfair and deceptive. Businesses would be required to provide a method of canceling a subscription or trial. It would also be mandated for businesses to disclose the time period a consumer has to cancel a trial before being charged an automatic payment or recurring fee. If the trial lasts longer than thirty days, businesses will need to notify consumers at least five to ten business days before the end of the trial period when they will be charged, along with clear cancellation instructions.

Businesses would also be required to disclose the full price of a product, which would include fees, interest, charges, or other expenses when a product is advertised. Sellers would need to clearly explain any fees and explain if they are mandatory or optional. The proposed regulation would also prevent businesses from requiring consumers to provide personal information such as billing and credit card information before disclosing the total price of a product.

You can read the full proposal here. The Attorney General’s office will be holding a public hearing on the proposed regulations on December 20th.

The proposal has received support from U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren and AARP Massachusetts State Director Mike Festa.