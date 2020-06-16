Massachusetts Audubon reopens trails at many wildlife sanctuaries

(WWLP) – The trails at Massachusetts Audubon have reopened since being closed in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to their website, after careful analysis and discussion with local officials, Mass Audubon is safely opening trails on many of their wildlife sanctuaries for visitation. The will continue to open more as soon as it is safe to do so. The following trails are open:

Connecticut River Valley

Arcadia, Easthampton & Northampton

Conway Hills, Conway

Graves Farm, Williamsburg & Whately

High Ledges, Shelburne

Laughing Brook, Hampden

Lynes Woods, Westhampton

Richardson Brook, Tolland

Road’s End, Worthington

West Mountain, Plainfield

Berkshires

Central Massachusetts

Broad Meadow Brook, Worcester

Burncoat Pond, Spencer

Cook’s Canyon, Barre

Eagle Lake, Holden

Flat Rock, Fitchburg

Lake Wampanoag, Gardner

Lincoln Woods, Leominster

Nashoba Brook, Westford

Pierpont Meadow, Dudley

Poor Farm Hill, New Salem

Rocky Hill, Groton

Rutland Brook, Petersham

Wachusett Meadow, Princeton

North Shore

Eastern Point, Gloucester

Endicott, Wenham

Ipswich River, Topsfield

Marblehead Neck, Marblehead

Nahant Thicket, Nahant

Rough Meadows, Rowley

Greater Boston

Boston Nature Center, Mattapan

Broadmoor, Natick

Habitat, Belmont

Moose Hill, Sharon

Museum of American Bird Art, Canton

Stony Brook, Norfolk

Waseeka, Hopkinton

South of Boston

Allens Pond, South Dartmouth & Westport

Attleboro Springs, Attleboro

Daniel Webster, Marshfield

Great Neck, Wareham

North Hill Marsh, Duxbury

North River, Marshfield

Oak Knoll, Attleboro

Tidmarsh, Plymouth

Cape Cod & the Islands

Ashumet Holly, Falmouth

Barnstable Great Marsh, Barnstable

Felix Neck, Edgartown

Long Pasture, Barnstable

Sesachacha Heathlands, Nantucket

Skunknett River, Barnstable

Wellfleet Bay, South Wellfleet

All buildings and facilities are closed including restrooms and water fountains and all visitors should follow the trail safety guidelines listed on their website. Dogs and bikes are not permitted.

Drumlin Farm in Lincoln, Blue Hills Trailside Museum in Milton, and Joppa Flats in Newburyport will remain closed to the public.