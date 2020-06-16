Massachusetts Audubon reopens trails at many wildlife sanctuaries

(WWLP) – The trails at Massachusetts Audubon have reopened since being closed in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.
According to their website, after careful analysis and discussion with local officials, Mass Audubon is safely opening trails on many of their wildlife sanctuaries for visitation. The will continue to open more as soon as it is safe to do so. The following trails are open:
Connecticut River Valley
Arcadia, Easthampton & Northampton
Conway Hills, Conway
Graves Farm, Williamsburg & Whately
High Ledges, Shelburne
Laughing Brook, Hampden
Lynes Woods, Westhampton
Richardson Brook, Tolland
Road’s End, Worthington
West Mountain, Plainfield
Berkshires
- Canoe Meadows, Pittsfield
- Lime Kiln Farm, Sheffield
- Pleasant Valley, Lenox
- Tracy Brook, Richmond
Central Massachusetts
Broad Meadow Brook, Worcester
Burncoat Pond, Spencer
Cook’s Canyon, Barre
Eagle Lake, Holden
Flat Rock, Fitchburg
Lake Wampanoag, Gardner
Lincoln Woods, Leominster
Nashoba Brook, Westford
Pierpont Meadow, Dudley
Poor Farm Hill, New Salem
Rocky Hill, Groton
Rutland Brook, Petersham
Wachusett Meadow, Princeton
North Shore
Eastern Point, Gloucester
Endicott, Wenham
Ipswich River, Topsfield
Marblehead Neck, Marblehead
Nahant Thicket, Nahant
Rough Meadows, Rowley
Greater Boston
Boston Nature Center, Mattapan
Broadmoor, Natick
Habitat, Belmont
Moose Hill, Sharon
Museum of American Bird Art, Canton
Stony Brook, Norfolk
Waseeka, Hopkinton
South of Boston
Allens Pond, South Dartmouth & Westport
Attleboro Springs, Attleboro
Daniel Webster, Marshfield
Great Neck, Wareham
North Hill Marsh, Duxbury
North River, Marshfield
Oak Knoll, Attleboro
Tidmarsh, Plymouth
Cape Cod & the Islands
Ashumet Holly, Falmouth
Barnstable Great Marsh, Barnstable
Felix Neck, Edgartown
Long Pasture, Barnstable
Sesachacha Heathlands, Nantucket
Skunknett River, Barnstable
Wellfleet Bay, South Wellfleet
All buildings and facilities are closed including restrooms and water fountains and all visitors should follow the trail safety guidelines listed on their website. Dogs and bikes are not permitted.
Drumlin Farm in Lincoln, Blue Hills Trailside Museum in Milton, and Joppa Flats in Newburyport will remain closed to the public.