Massachusetts Audubon reopens trails at many wildlife sanctuaries

Massachusetts

(WWLP) – The trails at Massachusetts Audubon have reopened since being closed in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to their website, after careful analysis and discussion with local officials, Mass Audubon is safely opening trails on many of their wildlife sanctuaries for visitation. The will continue to open more as soon as it is safe to do so. The following trails are open:

Connecticut River Valley

Arcadia, Easthampton & Northampton 
Conway Hills, Conway
Graves Farm, Williamsburg & Whately 
High Ledges, Shelburne 
Laughing Brook, Hampden 
Lynes Woods, Westhampton
Richardson Brook, Tolland
Road’s End, Worthington
West Mountain, Plainfield

Berkshires

Central Massachusetts

Broad Meadow Brook, Worcester
Burncoat Pond, Spencer
Cook’s Canyon, Barre
Eagle Lake, Holden
Flat Rock, Fitchburg
Lake Wampanoag, Gardner
Lincoln Woods, Leominster
Nashoba Brook, Westford
Pierpont Meadow, Dudley
Poor Farm Hill, New Salem
Rocky Hill, Groton 
Rutland Brook, Petersham
Wachusett Meadow, Princeton 

North Shore

Eastern Point, Gloucester 
Endicott, Wenham 
Ipswich River, Topsfield
Marblehead Neck, Marblehead 
Nahant Thicket, Nahant 
Rough Meadows, Rowley

Greater Boston

Boston Nature Center, Mattapan 
Broadmoor, Natick
Habitat, Belmont      
Moose Hill, Sharon
Museum of American Bird Art, Canton 
Stony Brook, Norfolk 
Waseeka, Hopkinton

South of Boston

Allens Pond, South Dartmouth & Westport 
Attleboro Springs, Attleboro 
Daniel Webster, Marshfield 
Great Neck, Wareham
North Hill Marsh, Duxbury
North River, Marshfield
Oak Knoll, Attleboro 
Tidmarsh, Plymouth

Cape Cod & the Islands

Ashumet Holly, Falmouth 
Barnstable Great Marsh, Barnstable 
Felix Neck, Edgartown
Long Pasture, Barnstable 
Sesachacha Heathlands, Nantucket
Skunknett River, Barnstable 
Wellfleet Bay, South Wellfleet 

All buildings and facilities are closed including restrooms and water fountains and all visitors should follow the trail safety guidelines listed on their website. Dogs and bikes are not permitted.

Drumlin Farm in Lincoln, Blue Hills Trailside Museum in Milton, and Joppa Flats in Newburyport will remain closed to the public.

