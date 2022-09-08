BOSTON (WWLP) – The state is awarding grants designed to enhance rail and freight access, economic opportunity, and job growth.

Seven grants totaling over $3 million from the Industrial Rail Access Program (IRAP) are going to freight rail-supported businesses across the state including in Palmer and Wilbraham.

“These awards successfully leverage public funds to enhance additional private investment in the rail network and provide businesses with improved access to rail and freight infrastructure and make new connections with customers,” said Governor Charlie Baker. “We are pleased to partner with these companies and continue to strengthen our transportation system through the development of reliable rail infrastructure projects.”

The Fiscal Year 2023 recipients are:

Old Boston Road Recycling ($500,000) The grant will support new track construction at a recycling facility in Wilbraham. The additional track will increase reliability and the volume of freight rail shipments, eliminating 10,000 truck trips annually.

Arrowhead Environmental Partners ($500,000) The grant will support renovations to the company's yard in Ayer, which will increase reliability and volume of freight rail shipments, eliminating 5,600 truck trips annually, and creating 4 jobs.

Cavossa Disposal Corporation ($413,326) The grant will help modernize the Upper Cape Regional Transfer Station in Sandwich, which will increase the volume of freight rail shipments, eliminate 2,000 truck trips annually, and create 5 jobs.

Lehigh Cement Company LLC ($500,000) The grant will help upgrade the rail car unloading systems in Palmer, which will increase volume of freight rail shipments and eliminate 925 truck trips annually.

CSX ($499,000) The grant will support the Everett Coke Works Rehabilitation Project, which will aid the continued use of freight rail service to shippers in Everett and increase both the reliability and volume of freight rail shipments, eliminating 1,350 truck trips annually.

Broco Energy ($334,289) The grant will support improvements to the 81 Hale Street Yard rail facilities in Haverhill, which will increase the volume of freight rail shipments and eliminate 3,200 truck trips annually.

Ice Cube Maritime ($361,669) The grant will help support railway and unloading facility upgrades at a freight rail shipper in New Bedford, which will increase the volume of freight rail shipments, eliminate 400 truck trips annually, and create 5 new jobs.

IRAP is a competitive state-funded public/private partnership program that provides financial assistance to eligible applicants to invest in industry-based rail infrastructure access improvement projects. Grant recipients must match public grant funds with private funds totaling at least 40% of a project’s total cost.

Information about IRAP can be found here.