GLOCESTER, Mass. (WWLP/WTNH) – A Massachusetts beach has been named among the best 25 beaches in the United States, according to Travel and Leisure.

Travel and Leisure mapped out the best beaches across the country by looking at the sand, the waves, the level of seclusion, the public transportation and accessible parking, the boardwalk, the activities, and even the number of shaded trees.

Good Harbor Beach in Gloucester was named among the best.

According to Travel and Leisure, “Good Harbor Beach is a family-friendly spot with sugar-soft sand and relatively calm water. At low tide, you can walk across a sand bar and explore rocky Salt Island, while little ones get to play in warm tidal pools. Tasty snacks and water toy rentals are available at the concession stand. Note that parking is limited and fills up fast, so arriving early is suggested. Off-site parking and shuttling over are other options.”

Here are the 25 best beaches in the U.S., according to Travel and Leisure: