BOSTON (WWLP) – Multiple state-owned beaches and waterfront facilities will be opening for the season on Saturday.

Weekend lifeguard services will begin this weekend at some locations. Visitors will see safety signage at unguarded areas and life rings for the public to use at guarded and unguarded swimming areas in the event of an emergency.

“Since day one, the Healey-Driscoll Administration has prioritized equity across all sectors in the Commonwealth – and that includes our beautiful beaches and waterfronts,” said EEA Secretary Rebecca Tepper. “As our summers get hotter and hotter and many of our cities contend with the urban heat island effect, it is even more critical to ensure our families have safe and easy access to water and outdoor fun.”

“DCR works, every year, to make our waterfronts and pools as safe as possible for visitors seeking relief from the summer heat,” said DCR Commissioner Brian Arrigo. “Starting this weekend, I am excited to welcome families back to our parks and beaches and I encourage everyone to take precautions and follow posted signage when visiting our properties to ensure a safe and fun experience.”

Lifeguards will be on duty seven days a week at select beaches and waterfronts starting June 17. DCR is continuing to recruit lifeguards at its inland and coastal beaches, as well as swimming pools, which will open on June 24. To apply to be a DCR lifeguard, visit the agency’s website.

Of the agency’s 21 spray decks, 13 will open on Saturday, May 27, and will remain open for the summer season. The remaining spray decks will open later this season.

Officials also want to remind all visitors and boaters of the importance of safety around water.

Only swim at or within designated swimming areas. Swimming outside of the designated swimming areas, or at waterfronts where swimming is prohibited can be dangerous;

Use the buddy system and always tell someone where you are going;

Keep a close eye on children near the water. Parents and other guardians serve as the first and primary line of safety for their children;

Teach children to always ask permission before going near the water;

Avoid consuming alcohol or drugs;

Drink lots of water;

Don’t dive headfirst into the water;

Do not swim during a storm or when there is lightning;

Make sure you know how to swim. If you can’t swim, keep to shallow areas or use a U.S. Coast Guard-guard-approved life jacket;

Don’t swim beyond your skillset;

If caught in a rip current, don’t swim against it. Swim parallel to the shoreline to escape it and then at an angle toward the beach;

When in a boat, wear a U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jacket; and

If a person in your group goes missing, check the water and notify lifeguards and park staff immediately.

Use this link to find a listing of statewide DCR-designated swimming areas and schedules for the 2023 season.