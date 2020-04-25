Massachusetts becomes first state to test new ways to assess student achievement

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWLP) – Massachusetts is the first state to gain approval to test new and innovative ways in assessing student achievement.

According to the U.S. Department of Education, the assessment pilot program will fall under the 2020-2021 school year. The program is designed to encourage local involvement in the development of the next generation of student assessments.

Massachusetts aims to build a new form of assessment incorporating technology-enhanced performance tasks that are more engaging for students and deeper learning within classrooms. The department of education says under IADA, the state will develop new science assessments for Grades 5 and 8.

“This important pilot program provides states the opportunity to rethink assessing student achievement in ways that are more relevant to what they are learning. I look forward to seeing this program’s impact on student achievement as more states, like Massachusetts, take the bold step to do things differently to better serve students.” Secretary DeVos

Massachusetts will be joining Georgia, North Carolina, Louisiana, and New Hampshire who were all granted IADA flexibility in past years.