Massachusetts becomes third state to expand pandemic EBT program

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts is now the third state to receive federal approval to expand its pandemic EBT program.

The pandemic EBT labeled the P-EBT will now include kids under six who are currently receiving snap benefits.

All P-EBT benefits will also be raised by 15% by expanding the program to kids, the P-EBT will cover the cost for school meals under the national school lunch program.

An estimated 96,000 kids will receive their first benefits towards the end of March, providing more than $100 million dollars for families.