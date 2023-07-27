BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – An Act Relative to Plastic Bag Reduction, or Bill H.784, is pending on Beacon Hill as voices from across the Commonwealth are growing louder in support.

It takes between 20 and 500 years for a plastic bag to decompose in a landfill. Even then, the bags do not break down completely. Instead, they become microplastics that hurt the environment.

To combat this issue, many businesses, environmentalists, public health groups, elected officials, and more are supporting a bill with the goal of banning plastic bags across Massachusetts.

Bill H.784, or An Act Relative to Plastic Bag Reduction, was first introduced this past February. According to the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, the bill writes, “A retail establishment shall not provide a customer with a single-use plastic bag or provide any other bag.”

There are some exceptions to this proposed rule, though. Exceptions include bags needed for prescription medication, protecting articles of clothing on a hanger, keeping frozen food from thawing, and more.

The bill also mentions that retail establishments may provide reusable bags for customers to purchase, but they must cost at least $.10 each.

Many residents of Massachusetts may already be familiar with the idea of reducing plastic bags. In fact, over the past decade, 158 cities and towns across the Commonwealth have taken action to regulate single-use plastic bags. This means over two-thirds of the population have already taken a step in the right direction.

If this bill is passed, Massachusetts will become the ninth state to ban plastic bags, following California, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Maine, New York, Oregon, and Vermont.

Representative Mindy Domb, of the 3rd Hampshire District, is the chief sponsor of this bill. She says, “In my community in Amherst and communities across the Commonwealth, our residents want everything possible to be done to reduce plastic pollution…This is not just a problem of litter. These bags are made from fossil fuels—passing this bill contributes to our efforts to respond to the climate crisis.”

According to MASSPIRG, an organization that has been pushing for passage of such a policy for several years, the bill had a public hearing in June before the Joint Committee on Environment and Natural Resources, where it currently sits.