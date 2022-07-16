WAKEFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Board of Registration in Medicine has taken disciplinary action against three doctors.

The Massachusetts Board of Registration in Medicine licenses more than 40,000 physicians, osteopaths and acupuncturists. The Board was created in 1894 to “protect the public health and safety by setting standards for the practice of medicine and ensuring that doctors who practice in the Commonwealth are appropriately qualified and competent.”

The Board investigates complaints and determines sanctions.

At its meeting on July 14, 2022, the Massachusetts Board of Registration in Medicine took disciplinary action against the medical licenses of Harold L. Altvater, M.D., Richard E. Caesar, M.D. and Eike Blohm, M.D.

In a Final Decision & Order, the Board indefinitely suspended Dr. Harold L. Altvater’s right to renew his license to practice medicine. The move comes after finding that Altvater had been criminally convicted of three counts of securities fraud.

Dr. Altvater was first licensed to practice medicine in Massachusetts on July 28, 1999. He last practiced medicine in March 2019 at his Cannabinoid Medicine practice, Delta 9 Medical Consulting.

The Board additionally reprimanded Dr. Richard E. Caesar after learning he had been disciplined by the Maine Board of Licensure in Medicine. He had been found of actions that, similarly here in Massachusetts, were deemed to undermine the public’s confidence in the integrity of the profession.

Dr. Caesar was licensed to practice medicine in the Commonwealth since June 1, 1988. Dr. Caesar practices medicine at Tufts Medical Center Community Care and Melrose Wakefield Hospital, both in Melrose. He is also currently licensed in Florida, Indiana, Maine, New Hampshire, and New Jersey.

In a final action, the Board accepted Dr. Eike Blohm’s resignation of his license to practice medicine. Resignation is a disciplinary action that permanently removes a physician from the practice of medicine.

Dr. Blohm was first licensed to practice medicine in Massachusetts on January 22, 2015. He last practiced medicine in May 2021 when he was practicing emergency medicine at the University of Vermont Medical Center.