NORTH GRAFTON, Mass. (WWLP) – More than 500 volunteers helped “Make-a-Wish” come true for a 9-year-old boy battling leukemia.

The Make-A-Wish foundation celebrated its 10,000th milestone by providing a treehouse for 9-year-old Kyle Osterman from North Grafton and Sutton. Kyle wished for a treehouse and it was revealed as his home during a celebration on Friday.

Kyle was surprised by more than 500 Make-A-Wish volunteers, students from Ashland High School, members of the Grafton Fire Department, former Red Sox outfield Darnell McDonald, and Smiley the WooSox mascot with “Kyle’s Krib” built by W.T. Rich Company of Natick.

UMass Memorial Health is caring for Kyle as he is in his second of three years of treatment for acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

“When we were first referred to Make-A-Wish, we almost passed on the opportunity. We thought that wishes were for kids with terminal illnesses, so it just didn’t feel right,” said Kyle’s mom, Stephanie Paglione. “I am so glad we learned more and found out that a wish can be something for a child like Kyle to look forward to after being so brave throughout his diagnosis and treatment.”

“We [W.T. Rich] have been looking for an opportunity like this, so when we were approached about Kyle’s Wish it was an easy yes,” said W.T. Rich CEO Jonathan Rich. “We had such a great team who worked on the build, and every single partner we asked to get involved immediately asked what they could do to help. We’ve all been touched by this experience and we’re grateful to have been a part of it.”

The Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield presented Kyle with VIP passes and a custom jersey. Jeff Kinney the author of the Diary of a Wimpy Kid book series presented Kyle with a piece of custom art to hang in his treehouse.

The following vendors in collaboration with W.T. Rich Company helped make Kyle’s treehouse wish possible:

Saam Architecture – Boston

Brennan Consulting – Burlington

Foley Buhl Roberts & Associates – Newton

PROforma

Saltwoods – Needham

Greenwood Industries – Worcester

Sweeney Drywall Finishes Corp – Boxborough

CJM Services – Norwood

Marmelo Bros – Dartmouth

WL French Excavating Corp – North Billerica

Emanouil Inc – Tyngsborough

LeVangie Electric Company – Hanover

Ernest Guigli & Sons, Inc. – Natick

Nova Wood Products Limited

U.S. Drywall, Inc. – South Dartmouth

Pavilion Floors – Woburn

Capone Iron Corporation – Rowley

Driscoll Agency – Norwell

Make-A-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island CEO Sean Holleran said, “Kyle’s is the perfect wish to mark our 10,000th, as it represents so much of what makes a wish meaningful. At the heart of each wish is a brave, resilient, and inspiring child like Kyle, and the family who supports them through their medical journey. But a wish doesn’t stop there. It’s also about the community that come together to make it possible, and that community is in full display today.”