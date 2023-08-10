BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Maura Healey signed the budget into law this week, and included in that were serious investments in education.

From elementary school to higher education, the state’s fiscal year 2024 budget is taking on a host of spending and policy measures designed to advance students of all ages. This budget was the first to include money from the Fair Share Amendment, better known as the Millionaires Tax.

The budget is dedicating $172 million to universal free school meals, $69 million of that is coming out of the Fair Share Amendment. Universal free school meals were only included in the House’s version of the budget, but it ultimately ended up in the final version.

The Senate was able to get one of its priorities into the final budget as well, in-state tuition to public colleges and universities for undocumented immigrants. This makes Massachusetts the 24th state to offer lower-cost tuition to those without legal status.

In the spring, Chair Michael Rodrigues said that he believes this would not cost the state anything substantial. Also dealing with higher education, Healey’s promise of making community college free for those over 25 was made final Wednesday.

Along with making higher education more attainable for those over 25, the budget also includes a measure to make community college free for all nursing students.