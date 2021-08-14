Massachusetts businesses’ and customers benefit from sales tax holiday

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — The sales tax-free holiday has returned in Massachusetts. These two days of the year, Saturday, August 14 and Sunday, August 15 are crucial for local businesses.

“A weekend like this can make or break your year, figuring that into a percentage. It can make up 30 percent of our business for the year,” Ryan Pernice, co-owner at La-Z-Boy Comfort Studio.

Waiving that 6.25 percent sales tax is extremely beneficial for customers, who can save as much as $156 per item if they buying during the two days.

“I’ve done this over the years, I’ve bought a snowblower, a tractor, I always wait for big-ticket items, under 2500 dollars its best off to wait,” John Pollard told 22News.

The weekend is a great opportunity to score savings on big-ticket items like furniture. However, this does not apply to items that cost $2500 or more.

“We have plenty of stuff that is a lot less expensive than that, but we can easily reach that mark here and people definitely benefit,” Pernice said.

Pernice said the cost of your items altogether can exceed the $2500 mark. There are some things that are excluded from the tax-free holiday, including food, alcohol, marijuana, vehicles, boats, and gas. You can also take advantage online during the holiday, as long as the retailer sells in Massachusetts and is subject to the sales tax.