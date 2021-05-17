Massachusetts casinos grossed $85-million in April

BOSTON (WWLP)– The Massachusetts Gaming Commission reports that the three Massachusetts casinos generated approximately $85 million in Gross Gaming Revenue (GGR) in April 2021.

Revenue report courtesy Massachusetts Gaming Commission

MGM Springfield and Encore Boston Harbor, category 1 resort-casinos, are taxed on 25% of GGR; those monies are allocated to several specific state funds as determined by the gaming statute. Plainridge Park Casino (PPC), a category 2 slots facility, is taxed on 49% of GGR. Of that total taxed amount, 82% is paid to Local Aid and 18% is allotted to the Race Horse Development Fund.

To date, the Commonwealth has collected approximately $767 million in total taxes and assessments from PPC, MGM and Encore since the respective openings of each gaming facility.

Find out more on the MGC, Massachusetts gaming, and revenue at the MGC website.