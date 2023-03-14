CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP)– If you’re looking for some sweet fun this weekend look no further than your local sugar house.

Massachusetts maple producers are celebrating Massachusetts Maple Weekend March 18-19 across the state. Sugar houses will be open and offering tours, tastings, demonstrations and other events to promote the maple sugaring industry, as well as selling maple products.

According to the Massachusetts Maple Producers Association the state is in the top 10 maple producers in the country, with more than 300 sugar makers producing more than 70,000 gallons of syrup annually. This year producers set over 300,000 taps statewide, collecting sap and boiling it down into syrup.

Maple sugar production is an essential part of the agricultural economy in Massachusetts with agritourism events and the sales of products. It also helps farmers by offering direct sales and offering diverse activities to help bring in alternative financial resources during the non-growing season.

A list of sugarhouses open to the public and a list of the many sugarhouses with pancake restaurants open on weekends during the season is available here.