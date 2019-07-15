Massachusetts celebrates National Lottery Week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – National Lottery Week began Monday and runs through Sunday, July 21. The Massachusetts Lottery has several promotions to celebrate the week, including free lottery tickets.

If you purchase a Powerball and Mega Millions quick pick, you can also receive a free Megabucks Doubler quick pick as well.

The money generated through lottery games goes directly back into the economy, through prizes and unrestricted aid for cities and towns.

“I like the fact the state lets us know some of that lottery money comes back to the little individual towns,” Ludlow resident Clarice Barbeau said. “And our town usually tells us what they will do with it.”

According to the state lottery, cities and towns can use the money to improve their roads, schools, or for economic development.

On Wednesday, National Lottery Day, the state’s running a promotion to award a $500 prize to one winner each on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

The lottery hasn’t said yet how you can participate. 22News will let you know as soon as they do.