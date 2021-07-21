Massachusetts Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing to begin a year-long celebration

(WWLP) – Wednesday, the Massachusetts Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing (MCDHH) will begin its year-long celebration commemorating 35 years of being in service.

The celebration is open to the public and will be held virtually. Those interested in participating in the event can register here. The event will be pre-recorded and will highlight MCDHH’s history, feature special performances, and presentations of the Lifetime Achievement Award, as well as the Gail Sallop Interpreter Award, and the BJ Wood Trailblazer Award.

MCDHH offers service delivery, education, and advocacy on behalf of members of the Deaf and Hard of Hearing community.

The event starts Wednesday, July 21 at 5:35 p.m.