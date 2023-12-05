NORWOOD, Mass. (WWLP) – The community came together to help support the families affected by a house fire on Thanksgiving in Norwood.

According to Norwood Fire Department, crews were called at around 9:30 p.m. on Thanksgiving for reports of a multi-family house fire on Saint Joseph Ave. Upon arrival, heavy fire could be seen coming from the third floor. The fire was under control after about two hours.

There were no injuries reported and the cause of the fire has not yet been determined. The families were sent to a local hotel for temporary housing by the American Red Cross. Their stay was extended with the help of the Town of Norwood, the Norwood Firefighters Union, Norwood Police, and Norwood residents.

“With the holidays fast approaching it is heartwarming to see the Norwood community come together to support their neighbors in need,” said General Manager Mazzucco. “This ongoing fundraising effort is a testament to the unity of the Norwood community.”

Nearly $15,000 was raised on GoFundMe to provide help with food, clothes, and lodging.