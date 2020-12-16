Massachusetts continuing pandemic EBT benefits for the rest of 2020-2021 school year

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Baker-Polito Administration received approval Wednesday to issue Pandemic EBT benefits for the rest of the 2020-2021 school year.

According to Mass.gov, Pandemic EBT benefits promotes increased food security for families who participate in the United States Department of Agriculture’s National School Lunch Program, which covers the cost of missed school meals for more than 500,000 students.

Eligible households will receive the next round of benefits by the end of December and they cover school meals missed during the months of October and November. Households will receive benefits monthly through the end of the 2020-2021 school year.

According to Mass.gov, the Department of Transitional Assistance estimates the benefits will bring $40 to $60 million per month in federal dollars into the Commonwealth’s economy.

“Massachusetts continues to maximize every opportunity to tackle food insecurity across the state. The rapid approval of our plan to issue P-EBT through the end of the school year provides relief to hundreds of thousands of families across the state for many months as we continue to navigate this public health crisis,” said Secretary of Health and Human Services and COVID-19 Command Center Director Marylou Sudders.

The Families First Coronavirus Response Act established the option for states to establish the Pandemic EBT benefits program. Massachusetts initially launched the program in April 2020 to help students and their families buy healthy food while schools were closed from March through June due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Mass.gov, the benefits program has brought more than $253 million in federal dollars into the Commonwealth since its start.

Families with eligible students are expected to begin receiving benefits to cover October and November school days, by the end of the year. Those families will receive benefits monthly for the remainder of the school year.

Families with children in a fully remote learning environment will receive $117 a month per child, and children in a hybrid learning environment will receive $58 a month per child, according to Mass.gov. Families can check their P-EBT balance by calling the number on the back of the card.