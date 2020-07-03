Massachusetts Coronavirus: 8,149 deaths, 109,628 total cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials on Thursday reported 290 new COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts, bringing the total number of residents infected statewide to 109,628.
The Department of Public Health reports there are now 109,628 cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 8,149 deaths on Wednesday.
According to the DPH, 11,444 new tests performed with a total of 872,380 individuals have been tested by molecular tests. There are 290 new confirmed and probable cases in the state for a total of 109,628.
985 individuals have been tested positive by antibody tests with 74,598 tests reported.
There are also 17 new deaths reported for a total of 8,149.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 212
- Total Cases: 104,228
- New Deaths: 17
- Total Deaths: 7,935
Probable COVID-19 Cases:
Probable cases are individuals who have not been tested by the standard viral (molecular) test. They have either 1) had a positive antibody test and either had COVID symptoms or were likely to be exposed to a positive case or 2) did not have an antibody test but had COVID symptoms and were known to be exposed to a positive case.
Probable cases also include individuals whose death certificate listed COVID-19 as a cause of death but who were not tested.
- New Cases: 78
- Total Cases: 5,400
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Deaths: 214
The report issued includes six public health indicators. Before and during reopening, these metrics must continue to show progress.
- COVID-19 positive test rate: Positive trend
- Number of individuals who died from COVID-19: In progress
- Number of patients with COVID-19 in hospitals: Positive trend
- Healthcare system readiness: In progress
- Testing capacity: Positive trend
- Contract tracing capabilities: In progress
Every Wednesday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health releases new numbers of coronavirus cases in every city and town. Here is the full list of cases in every city/town in Massachusetts as of July 1
Coronavirus cases by county:
- Middlesex: 24,083
- Suffolk: 19,936
- Essex: 16,210
- Worcester: 12,443
- Norfolk: 9,242
- Plymouth: 8,722
- Bristol: 8,295
- Hampden: 6,834
- Barnstable: 1,553
- Hampshire: 976
- Berkshire: 602
- Franklin: 372
- Unknown: 292
- Dukes: 50
- Nantucket: 18
Coronavirus cases by age group:
- 0-19: 5,863
- 20-29: 15,295
- 30-39: 16,514
- 40-49: 15,619
- 50-59: 17,342
- 60-69: 14,125
- 70-79: 9,484
- 80+: 15,117
You can get more details about the COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth here.