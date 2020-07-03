Massachusetts Coronavirus: 8,149 deaths, 109,628 total cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials on Thursday reported 290 new COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts, bringing the total number of residents infected statewide to 109,628.

The Department of Public Health reports there are now 109,628 cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 8,149 deaths on Wednesday.

According to the DPH, 11,444 new tests performed with a total of 872,380 individuals have been tested by molecular tests. There are 290 new confirmed and probable cases in the state for a total of 109,628.

985 individuals have been tested positive by antibody tests with 74,598 tests reported.

There are also 17 new deaths reported for a total of 8,149.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 212

Total Cases: 104,228

New Deaths: 17

Total Deaths: 7,935

Probable COVID-19 Cases:

Probable cases are individuals who have not been tested by the standard viral (molecular) test. They have either 1) had a positive antibody test and either had COVID symptoms or were likely to be exposed to a positive case or 2) did not have an antibody test but had COVID symptoms and were known to be exposed to a positive case.

Probable cases also include individuals whose death certificate listed COVID-19 as a cause of death but who were not tested.

New Cases: 78

Total Cases: 5,400

New Deaths: 0

Total Deaths: 214

The report issued includes six public health indicators. Before and during reopening, these metrics must continue to show progress.

COVID-19 positive test rate: Positive trend Number of individuals who died from COVID-19: In progress Number of patients with COVID-19 in hospitals: Positive trend Healthcare system readiness: In progress Testing capacity: Positive trend Contract tracing capabilities: In progress

Every Wednesday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health releases new numbers of coronavirus cases in every city and town. Here is the full list of cases in every city/town in Massachusetts as of July 1

Coronavirus cases by county:

Middlesex: 24,083

Suffolk: 19,936

Essex: 16,210

Worcester: 12,443

Norfolk: 9,242

Plymouth: 8,722

Bristol: 8,295

Hampden: 6,834

Barnstable: 1,553

Hampshire: 976

Berkshire: 602

Franklin: 372

Unknown: 292

Dukes: 50

Nantucket: 18

Coronavirus cases by age group:

0-19: 5,863

20-29: 15,295

30-39: 16,514

40-49: 15,619

50-59: 17,342

60-69: 14,125

70-79: 9,484

80+: 15,117

