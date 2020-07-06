Massachusetts Coronavirus: 8,198 deaths, 110,137 total cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials on Monday reported 157 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts, bringing the total number of residents infected statewide to 110,137.

Beginning Monday, the daily reports have changed to focus on confirmed cases in the state and has separated the confirmed and probable cases. The numbers below show the confirmed and probable combined.

The Department of Public Health reports there are now 110,137 cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 8,198 deaths on Wednesday.

According to the DPH, 7,726 new tests were performed with a total of 893,939 individuals have been tested by molecular tests. There are 157 new confirmed cases in the state for a total of 104,659 confirmed.

159 individuals have been tested positive by antibody tests with 75,795 tests reported.

There are also 15 new deaths reported for a total of 8,198.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 157

Total Cases: 104,659

New Deaths: 15

Total Deaths: 7,983

Probable COVID-19 Cases:

Probable cases are individuals who have not been tested by the standard viral (molecular) test. They have either 1) had a positive antibody test and either had COVID symptoms or were likely to be exposed to a positive case or 2) did not have an antibody test but had COVID symptoms and were known to be exposed to a positive case.

Probable cases also include individuals whose death certificate listed COVID-19 as a cause of death but who were not tested.

New Cases: 6

Total Cases: 5,478

New Deaths: 0

Total Deaths: 215

The report issued includes six public health indicators. Before and during reopening, these metrics must continue to show progress.

COVID-19 positive test rate: Positive trend Number of individuals who died from COVID-19: In progress Number of patients with COVID-19 in hospitals: Positive trend Healthcare system readiness: In progress Testing capacity: Positive trend Contract tracing capabilities: In progress

Every Wednesday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health releases new numbers of coronavirus cases in every city and town. Here is the full list of cases in every city/town in Massachusetts as of July 1

Coronavirus cases by county:

Middlesex: 24,193

Suffolk: 20,014

Essex: 16,283

Worcester: 12,515

Norfolk: 9,284

Plymouth: 8,748

Bristol: 8,331

Hampden: 6,883

Barnstable: 1,561

Hampshire: 985

Berkshire: 604

Franklin: 373

Unknown: 292

Dukes: 51

Nantucket: 20

Coronavirus cases by age group:

0-19: 5,927

20-29: 15,418

30-39: 16,603

40-49: 15,684

50-59: 17,405

60-69: 14,186

70-79: 9,499

80+: 15,144

