Massachusetts Coronavirus: 8,243 deaths, 110,602 total cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials on Wednesday reported 162 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts, bringing the total number of cases statewide to 110,602.

The Department of Public Health reports there are now 104,961 confirmed cases and 5,641 probable cases, a total of 110,602 cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 8,243 deaths on Wednesday.

According to the DPH, 9,133 new tests were performed with a total of 910,354 individuals have been tested by molecular tests.

1,060 new individuals have been tested positive by antibody tests with 77,150 total tests reported.

There are also 30 new deaths reported for a total of 8,243.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 162

Total Cases: 104,961

New Deaths: 30

Total Deaths: 8,028

Probable COVID-19 Cases:

Probable cases are individuals who have not been tested by the standard viral (molecular) test. They have either 1) had a positive antibody test and either had COVID symptoms or were likely to be exposed to a positive case or 2) did not have an antibody test but had COVID symptoms and were known to be exposed to a positive case.

Probable cases also include individuals whose death certificate listed COVID-19 as a cause of death but who were not tested.

New Cases: 102

Total Cases: 5,641

New Deaths: 0

Total Deaths: 215

The report issued includes six public health indicators. Before and during reopening, these metrics must continue to show progress.

COVID-19 positive test rate: Positive trend Number of individuals who died from COVID-19: In progress Number of patients with COVID-19 in hospitals: Positive trend Healthcare system readiness: In progress Testing capacity: Positive trend Contract tracing capabilities: In progress

Every Wednesday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health releases new numbers of coronavirus cases in every city and town. Here is the full list of cases in every city/town in Massachusetts as of July 1

Coronavirus cases by county:

Middlesex: 24,300

Suffolk: 20,120

Essex: 16,342

Worcester: 12,562

Norfolk: 9,339

Plymouth: 8,765

Bristol: 8,365

Hampden: 6,903

Barnstable: 1,563

Hampshire: 991

Berkshire: 604

Franklin: 376

Unknown: 298

Dukes: 53

Nantucket: 21

Coronavirus cases by age group:

0-19: 5,984

20-29: 15,528

30-39: 16,679

40-49: 15,740

50-59: 17,476

60-69: 14,230

70-79: 9,526

80+: 15,166

You can get more details about the COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth here.