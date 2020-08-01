Massachusetts COVID-19 travel order in effect

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Saturday is the first day of the new Massachusetts travel order.

Travelers to Massachusetts from high-risk states will have to complete a travel health form. High-risk states are designated as any states except for all New England states, New York, New Jersey, and Hawaii.

Travelers coming from any other state have to either quarantine for 14 days or produce a negative COVID-19 test they have received in the past 72 hours. Testing for children 10 and under who are traveling with an adult from their household is not required.

Failure to comply with the order may result in a $500 a day fine. Exemptions include people just traveling through the state, those commuting to work or school, and patients seeking or receiving medical care. Travelers from the designated low-risk state do not have to fill out the health form when coming to the state.