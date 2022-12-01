BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 63 new confirmed deaths and 5,068 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts this week.
Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:
- 0-4 years: 641
- 5-9 years: 237
- 10-14 years: 247
- 15-19 years: 317
- 20-29 years: 1,091
- 30-39 years: 1,159
- 40-49 years: 854
- 50-59 years: 1,136
- 60-69 years: 1,214
- 70-79 years: 983
- 80+ years: 810
Testing:
According to the Department of Public Health, 81,598 new tests were performed with an overall of 48,569,397 molecular tests administered.
Antigen Tests: A total of 8,686 new individuals have tested positive with 5,287,041 total tests reported.
The 7-day average of percent positivity is 7.14%
Hospitalizations:
On November 29, there were 215 patients hospitalized primarily for COVID-19 related illness.
There were 650 total patients hospitalized with COVID-19 with 72 patients in intensive care units, 28 patients intubated, 422 (65%) patients that were reportedly fully vaccinated.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 5,068
- Total Cases: 1,934,084
- New Deaths: 63
- Total Deaths: 20,896
Probable COVID-19 Cases
- New Cases: 762
- New Deaths: 28
- Total Deaths: 1,592
Vaccinations:
- Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,588,681
- First booster doses administered: 4,789,268
- Second booster doses administered: 1,103,091
Hampden County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 845
- Total Confirmed Cases: 163,242
- New Deaths: 15
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,968
Hampshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 188
- Total Confirmed Cases: 37,865
- New Deaths: 3
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 398
Franklin County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 97
- Total Confirmed Cases: 14,050
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 170
Berkshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 197
- Total Confirmed Cases: 33,370
- New Deaths: 4
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 426