BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 63 new confirmed deaths and 5,068 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts this week.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-4 years: 641

5-9 years: 237

10-14 years: 247

15-19 years: 317

20-29 years: 1,091

30-39 years: 1,159

40-49 years: 854

50-59 years: 1,136

60-69 years: 1,214

70-79 years: 983

80+ years: 810

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 81,598 new tests were performed with an overall of 48,569,397 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 8,686 new individuals have tested positive with 5,287,041 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 7.14%

Hospitalizations:

On November 29, there were 215 patients hospitalized primarily for COVID-19 related illness.

There were 650 total patients hospitalized with COVID-19 with 72 patients in intensive care units, 28 patients intubated, 422 (65%) patients that were reportedly fully vaccinated.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 5,068

Total Cases: 1,934,084

New Deaths: 63

Total Deaths: 20,896

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 762

New Deaths: 28

Total Deaths: 1,592

Vaccinations:

Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,588,681

First booster doses administered: 4,789,268

Second booster doses administered: 1,103,091

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 845

Total Confirmed Cases: 163,242

New Deaths: 15

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,968

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 188

Total Confirmed Cases: 37,865

New Deaths: 3

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 398

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 97

Total Confirmed Cases: 14,050

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 170

Berkshire County: