BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 63 new confirmed deaths and 5,068 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts this week.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

  • 0-4 years: 641
  • 5-9 years: 237
  • 10-14 years: 247
  • 15-19 years: 317
  • 20-29 years: 1,091
  • 30-39 years: 1,159
  • 40-49 years: 854
  • 50-59 years: 1,136
  • 60-69 years: 1,214
  • 70-79 years: 983
  • 80+ years: 810

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 81,598 new tests were performed with an overall of 48,569,397 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 8,686 new individuals have tested positive with 5,287,041 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 7.14%

Hospitalizations:

On November 29, there were 215 patients hospitalized primarily for COVID-19 related illness.

There were 650 total patients hospitalized with COVID-19 with 72 patients in intensive care units, 28 patients intubated, 422 (65%) patients that were reportedly fully vaccinated.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

  • New Cases: 5,068
  • Total Cases: 1,934,084
  • New Deaths: 63
  • Total Deaths: 20,896

Probable COVID-19 Cases

  • New Cases: 762
  • New Deaths: 28
  • Total Deaths: 1,592

Vaccinations:

  • Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,588,681
  • First booster doses administered: 4,789,268
  • Second booster doses administered: 1,103,091

MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard

Hampden County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 845
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 163,242
  • New Deaths: 15
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,968

Hampshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 188
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 37,865
  • New Deaths: 3
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 398

Franklin County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 97
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 14,050
  • New Deaths: 1
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 170

Berkshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 197
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 33,370
  • New Deaths: 4
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 426