BOSTON (WWLP) – The Executive Office of Veterans Services (EOVS) has released a guide of programs, services, and benefits for veterans and their families.

The “Transition Toolkit” provides information on financial assistance, housing, healthcare, education, employment, and job training, legal services, and other benefits and resources.

Most cities and towns across the state have a Veterans’ Service Officer who can help veterans and family members access and apply for benefits and services. A link to a list of VSOs can be found in the toolkit, or persons can call their town or city hall for contact information.

To learn more about benefits offered to veterans visit the Executive Office of Veterans Services.