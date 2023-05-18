CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Department of Children and Families (DCF) is looking for the public’s help to review cases to guide decisions on what’s best for children in foster care.

The Volunteer Case Review Program is in need of community members to participate in panels to evaluate the progress of children who have been placed in foster homes or group homes. The three-member panel includes a member of the DCF Foster Care Review Unit, an administrator from the DCF area office, and a volunteer case reviewer from the local community.

Volunteers are needed to review at least one case a month remotely which takes approximately an hour and a half on Mondays through Fridays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. To apply, visit Mass.gov/dcf or call 1-800-286-0323.

Each child’s case needs to be reviewed every six months. It is to determine if there are any concerns for the child’s safety, whether the continued placement of the child is necessary and appropriate, and if progress is being made to determine a permanent living situation for the child.