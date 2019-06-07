Lawmakers working out details for hands-free cell phone bill

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – The House and the Senate have each passed their own versions of the hands-free cellphone bill, but the bill isn’t ready for the Governor’s signature yet.

Both bills are similar but the House and Senate need to work out the differences before the bill can move forward.

Under both bills, drivers can only use a single tap or swipe to turn on “hands-free” mode while driving.

Fines are $100 dollars for a first offense, $250 dollars for a second offense, and $500 dollars for a third offense and subsequent violations.

Both bills require data collection, to track racial bias.

One major difference though is the house bill only tracks stops that result in a ticket.

The Senate bill would track all stops, regardless of the outcome.

Senate President Karen Spilka said she is confident the legislature will be able to quickly come to an agreement.

This is the third session in a row that the Senate has passed this type of legislation, but the previous attempts failed in the house.