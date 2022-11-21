WAKEFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Board of Registration in Medicine announced Friday it has taken disciplinary action against the medical license of a doctor who allegedly sent explicit emails.

In a notice posted by the board (BORIM) last week, Dr. Donald G. Ross was “reprimanded” after he agreed, in a Consent Order, that he engaged in disruptive behavior which included sending unsolicited, sexually explicit emails to employees at the hospital where he worked.

Dr. Ross was licensed to practice medicine in Massachusetts from November 15, 1989 until June 20, 2022, and was most recently affiliated with Sturdy Memorial Hospital.