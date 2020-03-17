Massachusetts DPH confirms 218 coronavirus cases in mid-March

BOSTON (WWLP) – The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Massachusetts has increased to 218 Tuesday, according to data released by the state Department of Public Health.

The newly released numbers show a total of 15 confirmed cases in the western Massachusetts area. One case has been confirmed in Hampden County and Berkshire County increased to 14 from 11 Monday. It remains the only western Massachusetts county with multiple numbers and there are still no cases reported in Hampshire or Franklin counties.

The county with the most cases statewide is Middlesex County with 89 confirmed cases, followed by Norfolk with 43 and Suffolk with 42. Confirmed cases by county breakdown below:

Barnstable: 2

Berkshire: 14

Bristol: 5

Essex: 8

Hampden: 1

Middlesex: 89

Norfolk: 43

Plymouth: 5

Suffolk: 42

Worcester: 8

Unknown: 1

The DPH report indicates that 102 of the confirmed cases were results of exposure to Biogen employees and household contacts. Twenty-four was travel-related, 33 was from local transmission and 59 cases are being investigated.

Over 20 patients with confirmed coronavirus cases were hospitalized, 145 were sent home to recover, according to the DPH data.