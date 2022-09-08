CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – There was quite a bit of rainfall this week across western Massachusetts with some areas picking up 2 to as much as 5 inches of rain.

At Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee for the month of September, normally gets just under 4 inches of rain, so far this month 3.11 inches.

According to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor, Hampden County and part of Hampshire County are now in the moderate drought category. Most of Hampshire, Franklin, and Berkshire County remain in the severe drought category but the good news is that eastern Franklin County, which was in the extreme drought category, is gone and things have improved to the east as well.

Hopefully, more rainfall will continue between now and the end of the month.