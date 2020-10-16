Massachusetts early voting begins Saturday

(WWLP) – Statewide early voting begins Saturday, more than a million mail-in ballots have been sent to Massachusetts voters.

Ballots may be mailed in or dropped off at any early voting location in your town or city during regular hours. Early voting will be allowed until the October 30.

Voter turnout in this year’s state primary set a new record, and Secretary of State William Galvin believes the November election will do the same.

The state is currently working on getting mail-in ballots out to voters, and they’re working with the postal system to ensure a smooth and speedy delivery. According to Secretary Galvin, more than 1.6 million voters have requested a mail-in ballot for the November election.

Residents will have the opportunity to drop their ballots into a designated dropbox or they can mail it back to local election officials. If you choose not to vote by mail you can always show up to the polls on election day or participate in early voting.

Secretary Galvin is reminding voters that precautions is being taken to ensure the safety of in-person voting this year, especially in communities with recent upticks in cases of COVID-19.

“We have been working closely with cities and towns this year to make sure they are holding in-person voting in locations that are large and spacious enough to allow for social distancing and safe voting,” Galvin said. “We are paying particularly close attention to early voting sites and polling places in the highest risk areas, and we will be advising those communities to move any locations that are deemed to be insufficient.”

For more information on where to vote in your city or town visit www.MassEarlyVote.com.