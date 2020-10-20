Massachusetts eases travel order allowing more states on “low-risk” list

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The first change to the Massachusetts travel order in two weeks is now allowing more quarantine-free traveling.

According to the Department of Public Health, they’re increasing the number of cases per 100,000 residents to bring Massachusetts’s standard more in line with other states. The recent change in criteria for determining low-risk states is the reason why New Jersey, California, Hawaii, and Washington state are now on the “low-risk” list.

One local resident told us they recently traveled to a “high-risk” state that received a new status two weeks after they returned.

“I traveled to New Jersey before they were removed from the list of people who needed to test. Now that they’re off it, without COVID numbers actually changing I think it’s silly,” recent traveler, Peter Cardoz told 22News.

One week of data will remain the standard for moving states into the lower risk category. The standard previously for the states to be low-risk was an average daily cases per 100,000 residents below six, now that it’s 10 some local residents say it’s getting too risky.

“I feel like it’s kind of silly to raise the restrictions because ultimately it doesn’t change the fact that people are sick. It just makes people from other states that have high COVID rates actually avoid taking a test,” Cardoz continued.

Along with the case rate, low-risk states must also have a positive test rate below 5 percent. Both criteria are measured as a 7-day rolling average.

Rhode Island still remains the only New England state not on the “low-risk” list.