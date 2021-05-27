Massachusetts education officials to lift all COVID restrictions for 2021-2022 school year

BOSTON, MA: April 21, 2020: Massachusetts Commissioner of Elementary and Secondary Education Jeffrey Riley, right, joins Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker to provide an update on Coronavirus in the state during a press conference at the Massachusetts State House in Boston, Massachusetts.(Staff photo by Nicolaus Czarnecki/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald)

(WWLP) – State education officials will lift all COVID-19 health and safety requirements for the 2021-2022 school year.

A Department of Elementary and Secondary Education spokeswoman confirmed the decision with 22News Thursday evening, along with updated guidance allowing students to return to classrooms full-time for five days a week without physical distancing.

DESE said it will work with state public health officials to issue any additional health and safety requirements over the summer before, like masks for elementary school students.

“The department will provide updates to districts and schools as it receives them,” DESE stated.

Education officials explained their decision to lift all COVID-19 safety requirements was based on the declining infections, hospitalizations, and deaths, as well as the state’s lifting of COVID restrictions and the end of Gov. Baker’s State of Emergency on June 15.

Below is the full updated guidance for the 2021-2022 school year: